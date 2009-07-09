Hyatt Place part of new downtown development

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There's an effort to bring new life to downtown Birmingham.
A re-development project is underway, and Thursday was the grand opening of the first business planned for downtown.
There was a ribbon cutting at the brand new Hyatt Place Hotel, which is at the corner of 20th Street and 4th Avenue South.
Several projects are planned for the area. "Cityville" is under construction, as well as another hotel at 8th Court.
The area is council member Johnathan Austin's district, and he says this development is important to the progression of downtown and Birmingham in general.
Austin says the new hotel is proof the city is growing and the city is working to bring more attractions to downtown.
