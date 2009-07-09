City of Hoover may cut funding for schools

Though it wasn't anywhere on the official agenda on Thursday night, the idea that the city may be pulling all its funding for the school system was certainly on everyone's mind - but board members said this fight is not over yet.
The school board's chairwoman said there are negotiations already underway to try and restore some or all of the $7 million in funding the mayor's budget proposal would have cut.
The Hoover City Council delayed a vote on the budget until next month at its meeting last Monday.
School board members say even if the city cuts the funding, they may be able to dip into reserves to cover the gap without making drastic cuts, but they're concerned about what kind of precedent this sets.
School board chairwoman Donna Frazier tells FOX 6 News "once you go forward, you can't go backwards, and that's the biggest concern of a lot of the people in our community. Is if the funding is taken from us, will we ever receive the funding again?"
"It's not an immediate crisis; it's laying the groundwork for future situations. We're not in a funding crisis right now, but what we do today provides the future," said board member Earl Cooper.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>