Some McCalla residents protesting possible train hub

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A last ditch effort to derail a possible train hub could fall just short.

When dozens of people from McCalla showed up on Thursday afternoon to protest the hub, they found out it is out of Jefferson County's hands.

