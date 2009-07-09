Shooting outside of Montclair Road WalMart

Reportedly, two WalMart employees got into an argument. The two employees went outside, and one of the employees allegedly shot the other.
The employee suffered no life threatening injuries, and is expected to recover.
No other information, including the names of the people involved, is available at this time.
