Shooting outside of Montclair Road WalMart

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside of the WalMart location on Montclair Road.

Reportedly, two WalMart employees got into an argument. The two employees went outside, and one of the employees allegedly shot the other.

The employee suffered no life threatening injuries, and is expected to recover.

No other information, including the names of the people involved, is available at this time.