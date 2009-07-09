University of Alabama raises $613 million in Capital Campaign

The University of Alabama has announced a huge success in their Capital Campaign.

The Our Students Our Future Capital Campaign began in 2002 to help raise money for scholarship support and provide facilities for educational advancement.

On June 30th, the campaign was wrapped up and a total of $612,672,016 was tallied up, far surpassing the original goal of $500 million.

The University also issued these figures about the campaign in a press release on Thursday:

-The campaign received 130 gifts of $1 million or more.

-More than 100,000 individuals made a gift to the campaign.

-UA faculty and staff contributed more than $11.6 million.

-Students contributed $289,093, which includes the student-run SPIRIT campaign.