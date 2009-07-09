Southern Style Country Fried Steak

With Mashed Potatoes and Pan Gravy

1/2 cup Seasoned Bread Crumbs

1 teaspoon Montreal Steak Seasoning

4 (4-ounce) sirloin cubed steaks

2 packages Bob Evans prepared mashed potatoes

2 teaspoons vegetable oil or butter

2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, low-salt beef broth

Preparation

Working with 1 steak at a time dredge in bread crumbs. Sprinkle both sides liberally with Montreal steak seasoning. Repeat procedure with remaining steaks

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks; cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove steaks from pan; keep warm.

While steaks cook, prepare mashed potatoes according to package directions

For gravy,heat oil or butter in pan. Add 2 1/2 tablespoons flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook until golden brown. Whisk in broth and bring to a boil reduce heat while continuing to stir. Make sure to get all of the browned bits of steak and breadcrumbs off of the pan in this process. They add richness to the gravy!

You know the rest! Serve steaks covered with gravy on a large platter with hot mashed potatoes. Southern tradition dictates that hot buttermilk biscuits and Apple Cobbler a la' mode are the appropriate side dishes.

Enjoy!