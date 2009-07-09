Rape Trial Deliberations

A Jefferson County jury continues to deliberate three charges against 34-year-old Aaron Morrison.
The jury is trying to decide of Morrison is guilty of rape, sexual abuse, and kidnapping.
Yesterday the jury found Morrison guilty of sexual abuse and impersonating a police officer.
Today the jury handed the judge a note. The note stated that several jurors were upset because one juror called them "stupid". The judge ordered the jurors to continue deliberations but to be kind to each other.
If Morrison is found guilty on the rape charge he could face anywhere from ten years to life in prison.
If Morrison is found guilty on the rape charge he could face anywhere from ten years to life in prison.
