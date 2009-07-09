Afternoon news update

Rape Trial Deliberations

A Jefferson County jury continues to deliberate three charges against 34-year-old Aaron Morrison. The jury is trying to decide of Morrison is guilty of rape, sexual abuse, and kidnapping. Yesterday the jury found Morrison guilty of sexual abuse and impersonating a police officer. Today the jury handed the judge a note. The not stated that several jurors were upset because one juror called them "stupid". The judge ordered the jurors to continue deliberations but to be kind to each other. If Morrison is found guilty on the rape charge he could face anywhere from ten years to life in prison. FOX6 has a crew in court and will bring you the verdict when it happens right here on Myfoxal.com

Lawsuit claims money illegally diverted from Cooper Green

A new lawsuit has been filed against Jefferson County and county commissioners. The suit claims that $4.7 million have been illegally diverted from Cooper Green Hospital. Marilyn Mosely is seeking to have the money returned and wants county commissioners to take the option of closing down the hospital off the table. Since the county financial troubles have been spotlighted, the hospital has been asked to make 33-percent cuts as well as a contingency plan if the county has to close the hospital.

Birmingham Murder Suicide

Two people are dead following what police are calling a murder/suicide in Birmingham's west end community. Police say a family member came to a home in the 200 block of 22nd Street Southwest and found two people dead suffering from gunshot wounds. Birmingham police say the victim is 22-year-old Teresa Wright. Detectives say the suspect in this case is Talmadge Owens. Investigators believe Talmadge shot and killed Wright and then shot himself. Police report that this was the 35th homicide in 2009. Last year at this time there was 43 homicides.

Two murder trials waived to grand jury

Two trials are waived to the grand jury in the past couple hours. Martez Seay is accused in the execution style death of Vestavia Hills businessman Lonnie Vaughn. He is also under investigation for the shooting of someone police have connected to Vaughn's death. The same goes for the murder trial of Chevis Finley. Finley is a former Brighton police officer accused of shooting a man, Broderick Dixon, to death at the Enclave Apartments in Irondale last May. Finley is currently free on bond. The judge set Finley's preliminary hearing for July 9th.

McCalla homeowners trying to prevent railroad hub

Some McCalla homeowners are trying to put the brakes on a railroad project before it is even announced. They plan to voice their concerns to the Planning Commission today. The group called "No Hub 4 McCalla" says Norfolk Southern Railroad is preparing to build a major transport hub facility. The land is located on hundreds of acres of farmland near McAdory Elementary School. The group wants it stopped. Norfolk Southern officials confirm they do want to put an intermodal transport hub in Birmingham and say it would mean billions in economic development dollars and the potential for thousands of new jobs. The railroad would not confirm whether it's chosen a site or if it is ready to make an announcement. Homeowners say they believe it may be only a matter of a week before Governor Riley makes an announcement they say could harm their community. Fox6 News contacted the Governor's Office and local economic development officials, but both said they cannot comment on this story.

Two officers arrested on robbery charges

Two Fort Deposit police officers will appear in court on robbery charges. Prosecutors say the two stopped a driver on I-65 south near Montgomery and robbed the driver. They are charged with first degree robbery.

DYS looking for more enrollment in "He's First"

Birmingham's Department of Youth Services is pushing for more men and their sons to enroll in the youth summit called "He's First". The event is for middle and high school aged boys and their fathers, guardians or mentors. DYS Director Cedric Sparks says it is the responsibility of adult males to make sure boys have a role model in their lives. "He's First" is stressing the importance of men mentoring young men. It is set for Saturday from nine until three at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Among the activities, boys will be learning how to tie neckties. Organizers are even looking for donations of new or gently used neckties. To donate or sign up, call is 205-320-0879.