Grilled Pork Chops with Garlic and Dijon

Serves 2

6-8 oz pork chops (2 each)

1 Tbsp Vegetable oil

salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp Minced Garlic

1. Rub the chops with the vegetable oil, season with salt and pepper. Refridgerate 1 hour before cooking.

2. Combine the dijon mustard with the minced garlic in a bowl, set aside.

3. Allow chops 30 minutes at room temperature before grilling. Pre-heat grill 15 to 20 minutes. Place chops on grill and cook, 8-10 minutes per side.

4. Turn chops over, brush the grilled side with the mustard garlic mixture. Continue grilling or finish in a 350*F oven till the internal temp reaches 155*F.

Sauteed Green Beans

10 oz. Green Beans, trim stems

1qt. boiling salted water - water should be fairly salty

1qt. ice water

1 oz. butter

Ground black pepper to taste

1. When water comes to a vigorous boil, add beans. Cook until tender but crisp, 4-6 minutes. Strain beans, plunge into ice bath.

2. Drain beans till dry or pat dry with paper towels.

3. Melt the butter in a skillet. Add beans, season with ground pepper. Saute until heated through.