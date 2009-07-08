Men wanted for mentor event

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Division of Youth Services is hosting the second part of its youth summit series called "He's First".

The event is for middle and high school aged boys and their fathers, guardians or mentors. So far, the expected turnout isn't looking good.

Cedrick Sparks with the Division of Youth Services is frustrated because registration is not going well.

Sparks says the event focuses on issues impacting boys. A goal of the summit is also to encourage positive adult men to be present in the lives of young males to help them become responsible, productive men.

The summit is this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m at the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

Among other activities at the summit, the boys will be learning how to tie neckties, and organizers are looking for donations of new or gently used neckties.

To donate, or sign up, call 205-320-0879.