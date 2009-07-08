Men wanted for mentor event

The event is for middle and high school aged boys and their fathers, guardians or mentors. So far, the expected turnout isn't looking good.
Cedrick Sparks with the Division of Youth Services is frustrated because registration is not going well.
Sparks says the event focuses on issues impacting boys. A goal of the summit is also to encourage positive adult men to be present in the lives of young males to help them become responsible, productive men.
The summit is this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m at the Alabama School of Fine Arts.
Among other activities at the summit, the boys will be learning how to tie neckties, and organizers are looking for donations of new or gently used neckties.
To donate, or sign up, call 205-320-0879.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>