BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Imagine flying an airplane at over 300 miles per hour, four miles high, while connected to another aircraft. On top of that, you're transferring thousands of gallons of fuel in mid-air.

That's the job the men and women of the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham do all of the time.

FOX6 Chief Meteorologist James-Paul Dice flew with the Alabama Air National Guard during one of their recent training missions, and has more on the experience.