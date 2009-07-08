Evening news update

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

JeffCo commission expects many layoffs

The 207 county workers are just the first round of a large number of layoffs expected in the coming weeks. "Everybody in that category came be laid off with 15 days notice. This is an emergency motion to start us on our path to possibly almost closing everything." says commission president Bettye Fine Collins. Most of those losing their jobs will be 73 workers from roads and transportation. "It's a big hit. You hate it any time you have some one laid off. It's terrible we are trying to survive here." says commissioner Bobby Humphyres. Humphryes says the loss of jobs will lead to delays in completing other road projects. The sewer department is also taking a hit. Commissioner Jim Carns who oversees the department says this is a tough time for any one to lose their job. "It's terrible. It's absolutely terrible. I hate this. These people have families to feed and mouths to feed. Basically this is the beginning of what we have to do." Collins says since a judge has struck down the county's occupational tax, the county will have to operate on eight million dollars a month. Collins says has to make deep cuts in order to keep the county offices open for the rest of July. But the layoffs are not over, classified workers protected by the personnel board are expected to get notices they will lose their job by the end of the month. "Oh it's getting worse because of the all of the taxes are on the decline." says Collins.

Partial verdict handed down in fake cop trial

A Jefferson County jury has partially convicted a Hoover man in his rape and kidnapping trial. Aaron Morrison was found guilty of sexually abusing a Montgomery woman in January 2008. He was also found guilty of impersonating a police officer in connection with a May 2008 case. They are still deliberating on rape, kidnapping and sexual abuse charges. In January 2008, a woman says she was visiting a friend in Vestavia Hills. She says one night, while sleeping on her friend's couch, Morrison came over. She says that in the middle of the night, he approached her while she slept on the couch and put his hand under her gown and propositioned her for sex. Four months later, in May 2008, an Auburn woman says she was at the Iron Horse bar in Hoover when Morrison approached her while she sat in her truck. She says Morrison told her he was working off duty at the bar and "kept spouting off a badge number". She says he offered to take her to her brother's house, telling her she was too drunk to drive. Instead, the woman says he took her to a parking lot at the Galleria mall, fondled her, and then took her to a second location where he raped her. Morrison, a former soldier and manager of several fast food restaurants, took the stand in his own defense. He was the only defense witness. He told jurors that he had never even met the first woman, and he says it was the second woman who offered sex to him. He denied ever telling her he was a police officer. However, during cross examination, Morrison admitted that he had lied in portions of his statement he'd given to police in June 2008. He also admitted to lying on the stand in his own testimony. The jury will return on Thursday to continue deliberations on the final three counts.

Former police officer convicted of sodomy begins prison sentence

A former Birmingham Police officer convicted of sodomy has started his prison sentence. Perry Young was wearing his uniform when he took a 19-year old woman into custody on an outstanding warrant back in 2007. He took her to a location on Second Terrace North, sexually abused the victim, and then released her afterward. Young, who has been on supervised electronic monitoring during his appeal, turned himself in to the county jail Tuesday after the appeal process ran its course.

Teen pleads guilty to murdering his mother

A Bibb County teenager has pleaded guilty to killing his mother. 16-year old Christopher yeager made the admission in court on Tuesday. Investigators say that he used a 22-caliber rifle to shoot his mother in their Woodstock home in 2007. The judge sentenced Yeager to 20 years in prison. Authorities still do not know why he did it.

Langford wants changes to new bingo ordinance

Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford is calling for some changes to a new electronic bingo ordinance. Langford is asking for a 45-day moratorium on electronic bingo, and he also wants a 1,000 machine minimum per facility instead of a previously called for 500. The moratorium would allow courts time to give him a judgement on the legality of electronic bingo. The City Council will still have to vote on the issues, and that could come next week.