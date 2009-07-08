Partial verdict handed down in fake cop trial

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Jefferson County jury has partially convicted a Hoover man in his rape and kidnapping trial.

Aaron Morrison was found guilty of sexually abusing a Montgomery woman in January 2008. He was also found guilty of impersonating a police officer in connection with a May 2008 case. They are still deliberating on rape, kidnapping and sexual abuse charges.



In January 2008, a woman says she was visiting a friend in Vestavia Hills. She says one night, while sleeping on her friend's couch, Morrison came over. She says that in the middle of the night, he approached her while she slept on the couch and put his hand under her gown and propositioned her for sex.

Four months later, in May 2008, an Auburn woman says she was at the Iron Horse bar in Hoover when Morrison approached her while she sat in her truck. She says Morrison told her he was working off duty at the bar and "kept spouting off a badge number". She says he offered to take her to her brother's house, telling her she was too drunk to drive. Instead, the woman says he took her to a parking lot at the Galleria mall, fondled her, and then took her to a second location where he raped her.

Morrison, a former soldier and manager of several fast food restaurants, took the stand in his own defense. He was the only defense witness. He told jurors that he had never even met the first woman, and he says it was the second woman who offered sex to him. He denied ever telling her he was a police officer.

However, during cross examination, Morrison admitted that he had lied in portions of his statement he'd given to police in June 2008. He also admitted to lying on the stand in his own testimony.

The jury will return on Thursday to continue deliberations on the final three counts.