Alabama panzanella salad

Alabama Panzanella

By, Chef Jason Autry, Whole Foods Market - Mountain Brook

Serves 6- 8

Ingredients:

Half baguette or other French- style bread

1 lb Chilton county peaches, peeled and diced

1.5 lb local heirloom tomatoes, diced

3 ears Alabama corn

8 ounces Belle Chevre goat cheese

1/4 cup 365 Everyday Value Brand Balsamic vinegar

3/4 cup 365 Everyday Value brand extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp Alabama Honey

1 large shallot, finely chopped

2 Tbsp fresh basil, chopped

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb Green Prairie Aquafarms Shrimp (Boligee, AL), cooked

Directions: Slice baguette into 1 inch cubes, discarding crusts, and toast in 350 degree oven for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Once bread is toasted, roast husked corn in the oven until tender, then cut kernels from the cob with sharp knife. Toss corn, diced tomato, cooked shrimp, diced peaches, and toasted bread in a large bowl and set aside. For Vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk Balsamic vinegar, honey, and basil together. Drizzle in olive oil in a steady stream while whisking constantly to form an emulsion, and season with salt and pepper to taste. To Assemble: Toss bread and shrimp mixture with vinaigrette to taste. Season with salt and pepper, divide into individual bowls and garnish with crumbled goat cheese and additional basil if desired.