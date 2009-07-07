Extradition hearing set for suspected Fairfield shooter

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -- Chief Pat Mardis tells Fox 6 News that they hope to have Edward Morsby III back in Alabama next Tuesday.
Morsby is a suspect in a shooting that killed the owner of Jewelry for Less in Fairfield.
Mardis says Morsby will have an extradition hearing Tuesday, July 14th, at 1:30 in Virginia. Mardis says Morsby is expected to waive extradition.
If he waives extradition, Fairfield Police and Chief Mardis will drive him down from Virginia immediately so he can face charges.
Fairfield Police will go to Virginia Monday night in anticipation on this.
