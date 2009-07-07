Birmingham city council says no to topless club - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham city council says no to topless club

Birmingham, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council denies a topless bar from opening up shop.

Sensation Palace, known now as Derby Junction, wanted to transfer owners and open up as a topless establishment, but Birmingham City Councilors denied the request.  Around 30 people against the business were on hand, speaking out against the club.  More tonight on FOX 6 News at 6:00.

 

 

