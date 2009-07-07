Jefferson County not taking part in sales tax holiday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- The Jefferson County Commission voted Tuesday not to participate in the sales tax holiday coming up in August.

The vote to repeal the county's participation in the sales tax holiday passed 3-1. Commissioners Bettye Fine Collins, Shelia Smoot and William Bell formed the majority while Commissioner Bobby Humphryes opposed the move.

Commissioners say not participating in the sales tax holiday will save the county about $200,000 which will end up saving about 7 jobs for the cash-strapped county.

Jefferson County's revenue commissioner says the state was notified about this possible move Monday and told the state needed the resolution today for it to be legal.