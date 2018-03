CHEF BOB'S NEW CHICKEN SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

1 OR 2 COOKED CHICKEN BREASTS, DICED

1/4 CUP MAYO

2 TABLESPOONS HONEY

1/2 TEASPOON SALT

2 TEASPOONS HERB SEASONING OR RANCH MIX

1/4 TO 1/2 CUP PECAN PIECES (TOASTED IN OVER FOR 5 MINUTES)

1 CUP DRAINED MANDIRIN ORANGES

DIRECTIONS:

COMBINE FIRST 5 INGREDIENTS IN A LARGE BOWL. TOAST PECANS IN A 350 DEGREE OVEN FOR FIVE MINUTES OR WARM IN A SKILLET. FOLD NUTS INTO CHICKEN MIXTURE, THEN FOLD IN MANDRIN ORANGES.