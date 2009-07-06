Bessemer murder arrest

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Bessemer police arrested a suspect in a weekend homicide.

Larry Talley is jailed on $50,000 bond for the murder charge.

Police say he shot and killed Frederick Porter Friday night.

Police tell FOX6 News that Talley was still on the crime scene when they arrived.

Officers recovered the suspected murder weapon.

So far, no word on a motive for the murder.

It is the 7th homicide of 2009 in Bessemer.