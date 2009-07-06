Afternoon news update

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police looking for missing detention officer

The Birmingham Police department is asking for your help in locating an employee of the Birmingham City Jail. Michael Harrison is a detention officer at the Birmingham City Jail. Harrison was last seen at 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning on 16th Street North. Officers say that Harrison did not show up for work on Sunday, and that it is not like him to not show up. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Birmingham Police at 369-9556.

Church robbed in Birmingham

The staff at one Birmingham church got quite a shock when they arrived to prepare for their Sunday services. We are told that someone stole a speaker, the PA system, and air conditioning from the Outreach Deliverance Ministries on 24th Street North. Pastor Sparks says that they are disappointed that someone would do this, but they plan to keep up their spirits. They plan to replace the stolen items as soon as possible.

Man accused of murder to appear in Virginia courtroom

A man who police say was involved in the murder of a Fairfield jewelry store owner is expected to appear in a Virginia courtroom later on Monday. Edward Morsby, III was captured by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on Friday morning. Morsby is expected to make his first court appearance where we will learn if Morsby will fight extradition back to Alabama. It was on Thursday when police say Morsby and Perry Cauthen, Jr. were involved in the robbery and shooting of jewelry store owner Lee Duong. When Morsby was captured, U.S. Marshals said he was wearing a t-shirt that said "I'm the one that got away".

Damaged van repaired for JCCEO

A Jefferson County non-profit agency that was hit by vandals will be back on the road again on Monday. Last Thursday, the director of the JCCEO found the windows of one of its vans had been shot out. The van is used to transport elderly disabled people throughout Jefferson County. Repair costs were expected to be about $1,000. The vandals remain on the loose.

New dog ordinance takes effect in Fayette

A new ordinance goes into effect regarding pit bulls in Fayette. Owners must register their dogs with the city, have liability insurance and structures to house their dogs. The ordinance is in response to a woman attacked by three pit bulls earlier this year. Failure to register could result in fines, and jail time.

Construction to start soon on new center for homeless men

Construction for a new homeless center is expected to start this week. The Changed Lives Christian Center for homeless men is being built on 26th Avenue North in Birmingham. Organizers say that the center will help give men the skills to rebuild their lives.

Preparing for sales tax holiday

Alabama's sales tax holiday is about five weeks away. Local governments have until Monday at the close of business to decide on whether or not they will participate in the sales tax holiday. Most of the larger cities in the greater Birmingham area have already agreed to participate in the sales tax weekend. UAB economist Mickey Gee tells FOX6 News that research shows that it makes financial sense for local governments to take part in the sales tax holiday. FOX6 News also talked to parents who appreciate the sales tax weekend. We talked to one man who wishes the sales tax holiday would be extended for an entire week. Gee says this year with computers dropping in price consumers will be able to take advantage of the seven hundred dollar threshold set by the state government.

Treasurer race taking form

The 2010 race for treasurer is beginning to take shape with two potential candidates deciding against running, and another entering the contest on Monday. Stephen Black and Jeremy Oden said they had received a lot of encouragement to run, but they have decided against it. However, Jeremy Sherer is set to kick off his campaign on Monday. Terry Dunn entered the race in early June.

Health forum set for Monday at UAB

The general public has been invited to attend a healthcare summit hosted by congressman Artur Davis on Monday. Representatives from state agencies and several other sectors will gather to hold a panel discussion. They will give feedback on the pending healthcare legislation, followed by a question and answer session. The event lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center on UAB's main campus.

Firework injuries reported in Birmingham

Fireworks proved to be dangerous to some people in our area. A UAB Hospital spokeswoman said that the Callahan Eye Foundation in Birmingham treated five patients who were hurt in fireworks accidents over the weekend. A Children's Hospital spokeswoman said at least one of the patients being treated at Callahan had been transferred from the hospital.