Good Day Cooking: Tuscan Steak

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Benard Tamburello joined us in studio on Monday to cook a good steak.

Benard Tamburello's Tuscan Steak with Farro Chianti Demi

Ingredients:

10oz strip steak

For the sauce:

1/4 cup thyme

1/4 cup chopped shallots

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1 cup chianti wine

1/2 cup veal stock

2 tablespoons sugar in raw

For the farro:

3 cups farro

3 cups water

2 cups veal steak

salt pepper to taste

1 cup sliced mushrooms

3 artichoke hearts



Directions:

For the sauce:

Pour wine in sauce pan. Add garlic, sugar, thyme, and shallots. Reduce by 3/4. Add veal steak. Reduce till thick - approximately 4 minutes - do not burn.

For the farro:

Boil water and stock. Pour in farro. Stir till thick like rice or risotto. If you need more liquid add to desired texture. Add salt and pepper to taste or flavor with cheeses or cream.