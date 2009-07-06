Artur Davis talks about healthcare - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Artur Davis talks about healthcare

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Work resumes this week in Washington for a healthcare plan. Some U.S. senators hope to have an agreement with house members by the end of the summer, but it is raising many questions back home for lawmakers. Seventh district congressman Artur Davis is taking part in a healthcare summit at UAB on Monday, and he joined us in studio on Monday morning to discuss healthcare.
