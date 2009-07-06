Jeh Jeh Live: FOX6 Day at Alabama Adventure - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jeh Jeh Live: FOX6 Day at Alabama Adventure

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was live from Alabama Adventure on Monday morning where it's FOX6 Day. The park opened at 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning, and admission is only $10.00 if you purchase your one day ticket before 10:00 a.m.
