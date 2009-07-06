Morning news update

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Man accused of murder to appear in Virginia courtroom

A man who police say was involved in the murder of a Fairfield jewelry store owner is expected to appear in a Virginia courtroom Monday morning. Edward Morsby, III was captured by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on Friday morning. Morsby is expected to make his first court appearance where we will learn if Morsby will fight extradition back to Alabama. It was on Thursday when police say Morsby and Perry Cauthen, Jr. were involved in the robbery and shooting of jewelry store owner Lee Duong. When Morsby was captured, U.S. Marshals said he was wearing a t-shirt that said "I'm the one that got away".

Birmingham Police looking for missing detention officer

The Birmingham Police department is asking for your help in locating an employee of the Birmingham City Jail. Michael Harrison is a detention officer at the Birmingham City Jail. Harrison was last seen at 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning on 16th Street North. Officers say that Harrison did not show up for work on Sunday, and that it is not like him to not show up. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Birmingham Police at 369-9556.

Fire displaces Birmingham family

One family was put out of their home because of a fire on Sunday. The fire happened early on Sunday at the Riggins Apartment Complex on 41st Court North in Birmingham. Investigators are still looking into what caused the blaze. No one was injured in the fire.

Church robbed in Birmingham

The staff at one Birmingham church got quite a shock when they arrived to prepare for their Sunday services. We are told that someone stole a speaker, the PA system, and air conditioning from the Outreach Deliverance Ministries on 24th Street North. Pastor Sparks says that they are disappointed that someone would do this, but they plan to keep up their spirits. They plan to replace the stolen items as soon as possible.

Preparing for sales tax holiday

Alabama's sales tax holiday is about five weeks away. Local governments have until Monday at the close of business to decide on whether or not they will participate in the sales tax holiday. Most of the larger cities in the greater Birmingham area have already agreed to participate in the sales tax weekend. UAB economist Mickey Gee tells FOX6 News that research shows that it makes financial sense for local governments to take part in the sales tax holiday. FOX6 News also talked to parents who appreciate the sales tax weekend. We talked to one man who wishes the sales tax holiday would be extended for an entire week. Gee says this year with computers dropping in price consumers will be able to take advantage of the seven hundred dollar threshold set by the state government.

Treasurer race taking form

The 2010 race for treasurer is beginning to take shape with two potential candidates deciding against running, and another entering the contest on Monday. Stephen Black and Jeremy Oden said they had received a lot of encouragement to run, but they have decided against it. However, Jeremy Sherer plans to kick off his campaign on Monday. Terry Dunn entered the race in early June.

Federal judge rules on GM sale

A bankruptcy judge has ruled that General Motors can sell most of its assets to a new company. This latest move will allow GM to quickly emerge from bankruptcy. The judge said that the sale was needed to avoid immediate and irreperable harm to the automaker. The treasury department has vowed that GM will receive no further federal funding, if the sale does not go through by July 10. The Detroit company's chapter 11 filing on June 1 was the fourth largest in U.S. history.

President Obama travels to Russia

President Obama begins his attempt to bridge a seven year halt in U.S.-Russian relations. On Monday, he will be meeting with Russia's president Dmitry Medvedev. U.S. and Russian officials have been trying to hammer out a successor agreement to the 1991 arms control treaty known as START. It expires in December. The two leaders say they are determined to cut nuclear arsenals and repair frayed relations. An announcement on the deal is expected on Tuesday.