Birmingham Police seek missing detention officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police department is asking for your help in locating an employee of the Birmingham City Jail.

Michael Harrison is a detention officer at the Birmingham City Jail.

Harrison was last seen at 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning on 16th Street North.

Officers say that Harrison did not show up for work on Sunday, and that it is not like him to not show up.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Birmingham Police at 369-9556.