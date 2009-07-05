BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This Fourth of July weekend ended with deep discounts for veterans, police officers, and fire fighters.

The idea of the Fourth of July discounts was created by an employee who had a long military history in her family.

The Best Buy location in Hoover opened at 7:30 p.m. and stayed open until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

People cashing in on the discounts were able to get one item and pay the employee price for it.