Preparing for sales tax holiday

Most of the larger cities in the greater Birmingham area have already agreed to participate in the sales tax weekend.
UAB economist Mickey Gee tells FOX6 News that research shows that it makes financial sense for local governments to take part in the sales tax holiday.
FOX6 News also talked to parents who appreciate the sales tax weekend. We talked to one man who wishes the sales tax holiday would be extended for an entire week.
Gee says this year with computers dropping in price consumers will be able to take advantage of the seven hundred dollar threshold set by the state government.
To view a list of all of the cities and counties that will or will not participate, click here.
