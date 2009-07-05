Evening news update

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Preparing for sales tax holiday

Alabama's sales tax holiday is about five weeks away. Local governments have until Monday at the close of business to decide on whether or not they will participate in the sales tax holiday. Most of the larger cities in the greater Birmingham area have already agreed to participate in the sales tax weekend. UAB economist Mickey Gee tells FOX6 News that research shows that it makes financial sense for local governments to take part in the sales tax holiday. FOX6 News also talked to parents who appreciate the sales tax weekend. We talked to one man who wishes the sales tax holiday would be extended for an entire week. Gee says this year with computers dropping in price consumers will be able to take advantage of the seven hundred dollar threshold set by the state government.

Treasurer race taking form

The 2010 race for treasurer is beginning to take shape with two potential candidates deciding against running, and another entering the contest on Monday. Stephen Black and Jeremy Oden said they had received a lot of encouragement to run, but they have decided against it. However, Jeremy Sherer plans to kick off his campaign on Monday. Terry Dunn entered the race in early June.

Man accused of murder to appear in Virginia courtroom

A man who police say was involved in the murder of a Fairfield jewelry store owner is expected to appear in a Virginia courtroom on Monday morning. Edward Morsby, III was captured by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on Friday morning. Morsby is expected to make his first court appearance where we will learn if Morsby will fight extradition back to Alabama. It was on Thursday when police say Morsby and Perry Cauthen, Jr. were involved in the robbery and shooting of jewelry store owner Lee Duong. When Morsby was captured, U.S. Marshals said he was wearing a t-shirt that said "I'm the one that got away".

Firework injuries reported in Birmingham

Fireworks proved to be dangerous to some people in our area. A UAB Hospital spokeswoman said that the Callahan Eye Foundation in Birmingham treated five patients who were hurt in fireworks accidents over the weekend. A Children's Hospital spokeswoman said at least one of the patients being treated at Callahan had been transferred from the hospital.

Fire displaces Birmingham family

One family was put out of their home because of a fire on Sunday. The fire happened earlier on Sunday at the Riggins Apartment Complex on 41st Court North in Birmingham. Investigators are still looking into what caused the blaze. No one was injured in the fire.

Church robbed in Birmingham

The staff at one Birmingham church got quite a shock when they arrived to prepare for their Sunday services. We are told that someone stole a speaker, the PA system, and air conditioning from the Outreach Deliverance Ministries on 24th Street North. Pastor Sparks says that they are disappointed that someone would do this, but they plan to keep up their spirits. They plan to replace the stolen items as soon as possible.

Health forum set for Monday at UAB

The general public has been invited to attend a healthcare summit hosted by congressman Artur Davis on Monday. Representatives from state agencies and several other sectors will gather to hold a panel discussion. They will give feedback on the pending healthcare legislation, followed by a question and answer session. The event lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center on UAB's main campus.