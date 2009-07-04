BBQ sales up for Independence Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Despite the sluggish economy, food sales are up for one local BBQ restaurant this Independence Day.

Dreamland BBQ manager Kenneth Tate says on average they sell between 300 and 400 ribs a day, but for the Fourth of July he says the number will be into the thousands.

He says the holiday falling on Saturday helps, but also thinks the slowing economy is contributing to his business boom.

Tate says more people have opted to stay at home and are leaving the cooking to the professionals.

He adds their best seller is ribs, and he thinks it's because of the sauce.