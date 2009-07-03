People staying close to home for holiday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Many Alabamians decided to spend the Fourth of July close to home, and that brought a boost in business to area attractions.
The McWane Science Center saw record crowds of people looking to beat the heat.
Others looked to cool off at "Splash Beach" at Alabama Adventure.
And, some families enjoyed a relaxing day at the Birmingham Zoo.
Most people said the Fourth of July is a great opportunity to relax, eat good food, and most importantly spend time with family.
They also say staying close to home can help save money.
