Block party on Saturday at Five Points South

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - More than 2,000 people are expected at the Five Points South merchants group block party on Saturday night. This is the second year for the event.

The merchants group has partnered with the city this year to create the ultimate block party experience.

There will be a stage with a DJ and live music, and all the bars and

restaurants will be open with food and drink specials. The All

American Beer tour will be going on as well featuring all kinds of American brewed beer.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m., and then the main event of the party will be Thunder on the Mountain at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Five Points South merchants are looking forward to the boom in business from the block party.

This year the block party has shifted from the fountain area of Five Points South to Highland Avenue at the corner where Mellow Mushroom and Ruby Tuesday's are located. Organizers say there's a much better view of Vulcan from that location.