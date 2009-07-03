Block party on Saturday at Five Points South

The merchants group has partnered with the city this year to create the ultimate block party experience.
There will be a stage with a DJ and live music, and all the bars and
restaurants will be open with food and drink specials. The All
American Beer tour will be going on as well featuring all kinds of American brewed beer.
The event starts at 5:00 p.m., and then the main event of the party will be Thunder on the Mountain at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
Five Points South merchants are looking forward to the boom in business from the block party.
This year the block party has shifted from the fountain area of Five Points South to Highland Avenue at the corner where Mellow Mushroom and Ruby Tuesday's are located. Organizers say there's a much better view of Vulcan from that location.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>