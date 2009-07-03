George Sarris is in the kitchen preparing pasta carbonara with scallops...

Scallops Carbonara

Chef Bob

www.chefbob.com



1/2 lb. bacon, diced

1 lb. sea scallops

1 roasted red pepper, sliced

2 large shallots, minced

1 c. mushrooms, sliced

1 c. white wine

1/2 pt. heavy craem

1/4 c. pecorino romano or parmesana reggiano cheese

1/2 lb. fettucinie pasta, fully cooked



Cook bacon in medium saucepan 5 minutes. Dredge scallops in flour. Place scallops in pan & cook approx 5 min. Remove bacon & scallops and set aside. Drain bacon grease, leaving 1-2 tbls. in pan to sautee vegetables. Add ingredients red pepper to carlic, sautee for 2 minutes, then deglaze pan with wine and reduce by more than half. Add cream and reduce until thickened, add scallops and bacon back to pan. Add cheese. Toss with fettucine and add fresh ground black pepper to taste.