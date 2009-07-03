Afternoon news update

Both suspects apprehended in Fairfield jewelry store killing

A second man suspected of shooting a jewelry store owner in Fairfield has been apprehended by U.S. Marshalls. Marty Keely from the U.S. Marshalls Office has confirmed that they were able to take Edward Morsby III into custody around 10:00 a.m on Friday morning in the state of Virginia. Morsby was reported to have been wearing a t-shirt that read "I'm the one who got away." Fairfield police will pick up Morsby in Virginia and extradite him back to Alabama. The first suspect in the case arrested earlier on Friday morning. Perry Cauthen Jr. was caught around 1:00 a.m. by Fairfield police officers. The two are suspected in the killing of Jewelry for Less owner Buong Lee. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Police say two blacks males walked into jewelry store. They had some type of interaction with the victim's wife while inside. Lee came from behind a counter or work area and that is when he was shot in the head and killed. Police are not saying if the suspects took anything, but they say a jewelry case was burst open. Chief Mardis calls the incident a senseless crime. He says police are trying to keep that area of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive safe, but urges business owners to learn from this tragic incident. Police do have surveillance video from the store and are reviewing it.

Several families searching for new homes after apartment fire

A dozen families are now looking for a home after a fire destroyed several apartments in north Birmingham. Around 4:30 this morning, flames tore through the complex on 1200 15th Street North. 13 units were affected. 12 of those apartments were occupied. The Red Cross says they are helping 19 adults and five children with shelter for the weekend.

Father faces capital murder charges in his infant daughter's death

A father is facing capital murder charges after police say he killed his infant daughter. Birmingham homicide detectives say Corey Rice is accused of killing one year old Janiyah Hale. She was found dead at her grandmother's house Wednesday in Loveman Village.

Unemployment money benefits go up

More money is coming to Alabamians seeking unemployment benefits. People filing claims on or after this Sunday will get ten more dollars a week. That raises the maximum benefit amount to 265 dollars per week.

Dept of Revenue: tax collections are down

The State Department of Revenue says Alabama's tax collections are down an average of six percent for the first nine months of the fiscal year. A report finds the recession has caused state sales tax dropped nine percent. Personal income tax is down more than eight percent and corporate income tax collection has fallen more than 11 percent. The good news is the Alabama tax on cell phones is up nearly seven percent because of more people using them.

Jeffco Commissioners expecting busy week

Jefferson County commissioners have a full plate starting Monday with budget hearings. The county attorney is advising county leaders to develop the 2010 budget without assuming that the occupational and business license tax proceeds will not be available. That means the budget will need to be reduced by 33-percent. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has already filed a restraining order to prevent the county from subsidizing their budget. The county is now asking the State Supreme Court to void that court order.

Two additional officers punished for police beating

Two additional Birmingham police officers are suspended in the investigation of a videotaped police beating. One sergeant has been suspended without pay for 30 days and reassigned to another unit. A captain, who was a lieutenant when the incident took place, has been suspended without pay for 15 days. The FBI and ABI continue to investigate this case.