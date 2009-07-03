Buffalo Rock's Rob Hennessee's Grilled BBQ Pizza:
Ingredients:
1 can refrigerated pizza crust dough
1 lb pulled bbq pork
1 cup BBQ sauce
1 cup shredded colby jack cheese
Directions:
Roll out Pizza crust dough and oil liberally with olive oil.
Place dough directly on grill grates over medium heat.
Grill for approximately 4 minutes until golden brown and flip.
Place pulled pork immediately on crust, pour on the bbq sauce and top with cheese.
Close the grill to for 3 more minutes until the crust is brown on the bottom and the cheese is melted.
Remove to a cutting board, cut and enjoy.
Have fun experimenting with your favorite toppings!!