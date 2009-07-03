Buffalo Rock's Rob Hennessee's Grilled BBQ Pizza:

Ingredients:

1 can refrigerated pizza crust dough

1 lb pulled bbq pork

1 cup BBQ sauce

1 cup shredded colby jack cheese

Directions:

Roll out Pizza crust dough and oil liberally with olive oil.

Place dough directly on grill grates over medium heat.

Grill for approximately 4 minutes until golden brown and flip.

Place pulled pork immediately on crust, pour on the bbq sauce and top with cheese.

Close the grill to for 3 more minutes until the crust is brown on the bottom and the cheese is melted.

Remove to a cutting board, cut and enjoy.

Have fun experimenting with your favorite toppings!!