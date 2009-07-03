Rainy Day Patriots Tea Party - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rainy Day Patriots Tea Party

Suzanne Green comes to the studio to tell us about a way you can protest taxes. The Rainy Day Patriots Tea Party is scheduled for Saturday at the Verizon Music Center in Pelham. This Tea Party is set for tomorrow from 5:30-9pm at Verizon Wireless Music Center in Pelham. For more information, visit http://shelbycoteaparty.wordpress.com/.

