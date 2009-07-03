Second arrest made in Fairfield killing, suspects identified

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- A second man suspected of shooting a jewelry store owner in Fairfield has been apprehended by U.S. Marshalls.

Marty Keely from the U.S. Marshalls Office has confirmed that they were able to take Edward Morsby III into custody around 10:00 a.m on Friday morning in the state of Virginia. Morsby was reported to have been wearing a t-shirt that read "I'm the one who got away." Fairfield police will pick up Morsby in Virginia and extradite him back to Alabama.

The first suspect in the case arrested earlier on Friday morning. Perry Cauthen Jr. was caught around 1:00 a.m. by Fairfield police officers. He has now been transported to the Jefferson County jail and is being held there, with no bond, for capital murder.

The two are suspected in the killing of Jewelry for Less owner Trieu Cao Duong.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Police say two blacks males walked into jewelry store. They had some type of interaction with the victim's wife while inside. Lee came from behind a counter or work area and that is when he was shot in the head and killed.

Police are not saying if the suspects took anything, but they say a jewelry case was burst open.

Chief Mardis calls the incident a senseless crime. He says police are trying to keep that area of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive safe, but urges business owners to learn from this tragic incident. Police do have surveillance video from the store and are reviewing it.