Morning news update

Manhunt underway for suspects in murder/robbery

An active manhunt is taking place after a business owner is gunned down inside his store. Police in Fairfield say the owner of a jewelry store was shot and killed during a robbery Thursday. This morning, police are looking for two suspects. The victim is 54-year-old Buong Lee. We are told he has owned Jewelry for Less for about 14 years and everyone knew him in the community. Chief Patrick Mardis says his family moved here from Vietnam to make a living. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Police say two blacks males walked into jewelry store. They had some type of interaction with the victim's wife while inside. Lee came from behind a counter or work area and that is when he was shot in the head and killed. Police are not saying if the suspects took anything, but they say a jewelry case was burst open. Chief Mardis calls the incident a senseless crime. He says police are trying to keep that area of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive safe, but urges business owners to learn from this tragic incident. Police do have surveillance video from the store and are reviewing it. Investigators are looking into whether or not the suspects were former customers of the store. The two suspects were driving a black Nissan Maxima. If you have any information, call police at 786-4111

Birmingham police identify homicide victim

Birmingham police have identified the 34th homicide victim of the year, but they have not caught his killer. Officers say someone shot Mewburn Humphrey Wednesday night. He was found dead inside his home on 849 Center Way Southwest in Titusville.

Father faces capital murder charges in his infant daughter's death

A father is facing capital murder charges after police say he killed his infant daughter. Birmingham homicide detectives say Corey Rice is accused of killing one year old Janiyah Hale. She was found dead at her grandmother's house Wednesday in Loveman Village.

Two additional officers punished for police beating

Two additional Birmingham police officers are suspended in the investigation of a videotaped police beating. One sergeant has been suspended without pay for 30 days and reassigned to another unit. A captain, who was a lieutenant when the incident took place, has been suspended without pay for 15 days. The FBI and ABI continue to investigate this case.

Jackson funeral set for Tuesday

We still do not know what the Jackson family has planned for Michael Jackson's Neverland estate but we do now have official word of a public memorial. A funeral for Michael Jackson is set to take place on Tuesday at the Los Angeles Staples Center. 11,000 tickets will be made available to the general public. A registration of some sort will be held to award those tickets. Hundreds of thousands of fans could show up anyway, meaning it could be a logistical nightmare. A short video clip of Michael Jackson rehearsing just two days before his death was released on Thursday. According to promoters, it is part of more than 100 hours of footage that could be turned into live albums, a movie and a even pay-per-view special. Authorities are not certain what led to the pop singer's death but drugs are suspected. Another issue related to the death is that Jackson's ex-wife, Deborah Rowe, is considering a custody fight. She won a delay in a custody hearing in order to help her decide.