Safety first this Fourth of July

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabamians are stocking up on fireworks for their Fourth of July celebrations, but say safety will come first this holiday weekend.

At Wild Bill's Fireworks Stand in Homewood, the owner passes out safety information to each customer.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 9,800 people are injured using fireworks each year, and many of them are children.

The most common injuries are to eyes and hands.

The CPSC recommends people always read instructions, only shoot fireworks away from buildings and flammable objects, keep fireworks out of the hands of children, and never re-light malfunctioning fireworks.

Officials say the best advice is to attend a professional fireworks show, and not shoot them off on your own.