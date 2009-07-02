Safety first this Fourth of July

At Wild Bill's Fireworks Stand in Homewood, the owner passes out safety information to each customer.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 9,800 people are injured using fireworks each year, and many of them are children.
The most common injuries are to eyes and hands.
The CPSC recommends people always read instructions, only shoot fireworks away from buildings and flammable objects, keep fireworks out of the hands of children, and never re-light malfunctioning fireworks.
Officials say the best advice is to attend a professional fireworks show, and not shoot them off on your own.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>