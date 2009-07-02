Battle could cost county employee jobs

Hale won a temporary restraining order preventing the commission from cutting his budget by $5 million. Hale says this would lead to the lay offs of 194 patrol deputies and a threat to public safety. "If I'm a criminal I'd say criminal activity should be wide open and ready to go."
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Dan King granted the order, preventing the county for ten days from cutting his budget. "The five million that has been recommended for him, if we have to absorb that it will be more layoffs," said Commission President Bettye Fine Collins.
Collins says a couple of hundred employees will be laid off over the next few months. In next years budget that number could grow to a thousand, but commissioners now say those numbers could grow.
"If we are out of money, it doesn't matter if we cut his budget or not.
If we are out of money by July. We will have to close the doors," says Commissioner Bobby Humphryes.
Taxpayers feel like they are caught between the commission and the sheriff in their legal battle. "I don't want people to lose their jobs. I think we need the services. At the same time I don't want to get hurt because of the lack of public safety either," says Richard McLemore.
Commissioners are hoping Alabama lawmakers will pass a new occupational tax and solve their funding crisis. But, Collins says they are planning to proceed with cuts to make up for the loss of the sheriff's share of budget reductions. "Certainly it's painful for us to lay the first person off. Perhaps the legislature can reconvene and let the occupational tax go to the sheriff."
Meanwhile, Jefferson County attorneys have asked the Alabama Supreme Court to set aside King's ruling, saying he did not have jurisdiction. Also, Birmingham Senator Rodger Smitherman is asking Governor Bob Riley to help the county get a loan of $25 to $30 million to prevent layoffs and service cuts.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>