Jewelry store owner shot during robbery attempt

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The owner of Jewelry for Less, who was shot in the head during an apparent robbery attempt on Thursday afternoon in Fairfield, has died.
Fairfield Police Cheif Pat Mardis told FOX6 News that there was an attempted robbery at the store on Martin Luther King Drive in Fairfield on Thursday afternoon. They received an alarm call at around 5:10 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the owner of the store suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The owner, 54-year old Buong Lee, was pronounced dead upon arrival at UAB Hospital.
There is no information available about the two suspects, other than they were seen fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Maxima driving in the direction of Bessemer.
If you have any information that might help in this investigation, you are asked to contact the Fairfield Police department.
