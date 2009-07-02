JCCEO bus shot multiple times - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

JCCEO bus shot multiple times

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- Birmingham police are investigating the shooting of a JCCEO bus.

The JCCEO is an organization that helps handicapped seniors and is actively involved in the community.

The bus was found with multiple bullet holes in the windows.

Due to the vandalism the JCCEO will not be able to pick up and transport handicapped seniors who were expecting their services.

