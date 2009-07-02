Deborah Kilgo from the Jefferson County Health Department comes to the studio to give you all the info you need to get your kids immunized before school.

FREE SHOT CLINICS

Tot Shots Clinic Schedule

First Monday Each Month

Roebuck

EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH

558 Gadsden Highway

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Second Monday Each Month

Hueytown

GARYWOOD ASSEMBLY OF GOD

2730 Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive

2:00pm - 4:00pm

First Tuesday Each Month

Southside

ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

1024 South 12th Street

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Second Tuesday Each Month

Hoover

ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH

2061 Patton Chapel Road

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Second Thursday Each Month

Leeds

CEDAR GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH

1612 Cedar Grove Road

3:00pm - 5:00pm

Fourth Thursday Each Month

Gardendale

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

940 Main Street (Family Life Center)

3:00pm - 5:00pm

Questions? Call 930-1450

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child and bring the child's' shot record.

Services are provided to children through 18 years of age.