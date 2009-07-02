Deborah Kilgo from the Jefferson County Health Department comes to the studio to give you all the info you need to get your kids immunized before school.
FREE SHOT CLINICS
Tot Shots Clinic Schedule
First Monday Each Month
Roebuck
EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
558 Gadsden Highway
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Second Monday Each Month
Hueytown
GARYWOOD ASSEMBLY OF GOD
2730 Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive
2:00pm - 4:00pm
First Tuesday Each Month
Southside
ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
1024 South 12th Street
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Second Tuesday Each Month
Hoover
ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
2061 Patton Chapel Road
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Second Thursday Each Month
Leeds
CEDAR GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH
1612 Cedar Grove Road
3:00pm - 5:00pm
Fourth Thursday Each Month
Gardendale
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
940 Main Street (Family Life Center)
3:00pm - 5:00pm
Questions? Call 930-1450
A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child and bring the child's' shot record.
Services are provided to children through 18 years of age.