Jeffco Commission passes $31 million in cuts

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- The Jefferson County Commission has passed a resolution to make $31 million in cuts.
The proposed cuts include a total of $31.7 million. $5.8 million for Environmental Services, $5.1 million for the Sheriff's office, $3.8 Million dollars for Cooper Green Mercy Hospital. These cuts will be in effect for the rest of the fiscal year.
Last week, a vote on cuts was made but did not pass due to Commissioners Humphryes and Carns asking for more time to read throught the resolution.
The resolution was passed 4-0 due to the fact that Commissioner Shelia Smoot was absent.
