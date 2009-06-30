Money Tuesday: Be Your Own Boss - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
Home
Watch LIVE Newscasts & Replays
Seen on WBRC FOX6 News
Live Video & Events
Seen on TV
Download WBRC Apps
Cord Cutters
Traffic Tracker
Editorials
Recipes
Delays and Closings
News
Download the WBRC News app
Cord Cutters
Alabama Headlines
National
Tuscaloosa News
Local Sports News
Traffic Tracker
Good Day
Recipes
Recalls
Weather
Download the WBRC Weather app
Delays and Closings
Weather Blog
FutureCast
SkyVision Cameras
Zip Code Forecast
Traffic Tracker
Mickey's Weather Kids
How to program a NOAA weather radio
First Alert Weather Tour
WBRC First Alert Severe Weather Policy
WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker, powered by Town & Country Ford
iHeartMedia Radio Partners
Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
JSU
WBRC FOX6 Sideline
Karle's Korner
Alabama Sports Headlines
Video
Live Video
Right This Minute Video
Special Features Videos
Sports Videos
Editorials Videos
Good Day Videos
Weather Videos
Share Photos and Videos
Video Requests
Good Day
Traffic Tracker
Contest Entry Page
Recipes
Business Break
Mickey's Weather Kids
Pet Pics
Magic City Weekend
Features
Road Warrior
Heart Gallery Alabama
#WBRCandMe
Pet Pics
Food
Health
Money
Auto
Home/Family
Smart Living
TV
Watch LIVE Newscasts & Replays
Live Video & Events
FOX Broadcasting Company
Bounce TV
Grit TV
Absolutely Alabama
Right This Minute
About Us
Meet the Team
WBRC FOX6 News Job Opportunities
WBRC FOX6 News Internship Program
2017 EEOC Public File Report
Money Tuesday: Be Your Own Boss
Stewart Welch from the
Welch Group
comes to the studio to discuss being your own boss and how it can help you through a tough job market...
Can't Find Something?
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
FCC Public File
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343
EEO Report
Closed Captioning
Texas News Now
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.