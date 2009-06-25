Submerged boat found in Logan Martin

Authorities are on the scene of a sunken boat on Lake Logan Martin and are trying to find out if any people were involved.

Police were alerted early on Thursday morning when two fisherman made a call to 911 about a boat sticking up out of the water attached to a waverunner. The also reported life vests floating in the water.

It is unknown when the accident happened, but it is known there was a fishing tournament in the area the night before.

Police do not know if there are people involved in the accident, but they will keep divers in the water.

The serial numbers have been recovered from both the boat and the waverunner, but neither numbers are registered.