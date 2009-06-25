Jim Carns discusses county troubles

Major cuts are expected Thursday from the Jefferson County Commission.

In an interview on Good Day Alabama, County Commission Jim Carns says that the cuts will be "pretty drastic" and "stop short of blood running in the streets." Hundreds of layoffs are expected.

This is after the Commission did not receive a stay from the Alabama Supreme Court to continue using the occupational tax money.

Carns says the county can expect to be 20 million dollars in debt by September 30th if cuts are not made.