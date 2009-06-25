Jim Carns discusses county troubles

Major cuts are expected Thursday from the Jefferson County Commission.
In an interview on Good Day Alabama, County Commission Jim Carns says that the cuts will be "pretty drastic" and "stop short of blood running in the streets." Hundreds of layoffs are expected.
This is after the Commission did not receive a stay from the Alabama Supreme Court to continue using the occupational tax money.
Carns says the county can expect to be 20 million dollars in debt by September 30th if cuts are not made.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>