Testimony continues at Katopodis trial

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Another day of testimony in the federal trial of John Katopodis on Wednesday.

Bob McKenna was executive director of the charity Katopodis is accused of stealing from. McKenna says he never knew Katopodis was using funds for personal reasons, but admits that some of the money was compensation for Katopodis.

An auditor also testified that Katopodis failed to provide paperwork for an audit.

Those issues were eventually settled in court.