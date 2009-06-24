Gorilla dies at Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jamie, a Lowland Gorilla at the Birmingham Zoo, died on Wednesday afternoon during a routine medical procedure. He was 24-years old.

Jamie was undergoing a routine medical examination as a preventative measure to check his overall well being.

He had been at the Birmingham Zoo since 1994 when he was moved here from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, and the Zoo will provide more information on that when it becomes available.