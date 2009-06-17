WBRC FOX6 News Internship Program

WBRC FOX6 News offers an academic credit internship program for registered junior and senior college students, and graduate students year round.

News Department: Students will observe the day-to-day operations of a fast-paced news environment. An internship with the news department will involve observing the news staff in the news gathering process. This internship may include some field experience with news reporters and photographers to observe story development and interview skills during developing stories. Also includes observing the Operation/Production side of the news department by learning the responsibilities and job requirements for Directors, Technical Directors Chyron/ Audio Operators, Studio Technicians and Floor Directors. Students will also observe studio and control room crews during the mornings and evenings newscasts. NOTE: Interns are not permitted to operate equipment during live shows.

Creative Services: Students will observe promotion producers in various roles. This is a chance to observe what is needed for writing and editing on-air promotions, coordinating on and off site shoots, logging production material, and building the brand of WBRC. Students will have the opportunity to interact and observe projects involving WBRC FOX6 News, Graphics, Programming, Production and Sales.

Sales: Students will observe account executives in various aspects of account activity and sales promotion activities.

Qualified applicants must provide an official letter from an accredited college or university confirming that he/she will receive course credit if selected for our internship program.

All internships require a minimum of 20 hours per week for 8 weeks.

Applicants must also submit an essay in 250 words or less answering the following questions:

1. In which department are you interested in doing an internship? Why?

2. What duties do you expect to perform in your internship? What do you expect to learn?

3. Why should you be selected in the WBRC Birmingham Internship Program?

Applicants should fax or mail the following:

Cover letter stating which term (i.e. Fall, Spring, Summer Semester/Quarter) he/she would like to participate

Resume

Course credit confirmation letter

Essay

Application

Send application packets to:

WBRC FOX6 News

Attn: Human Resources

1720 Valley View Drive

Birmingham, AL 35209

Term Deadline Date Summer

Fall

Spring March 20

June 20

November 20

For more information, please e-mail hr@wbrc.com. No phone calls please.