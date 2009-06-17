WBRC FOX6 News Job Opportunities

Click here for current job openings

WBRC FOX6 News, a Raycom Media station, is committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community. As part of this effort, we encourage qualified community organizations to become part of full-time job opportunity notification mailing list.

If your organization is interested in becoming part of this list, and you distribute job information or can provide referrals as part of your regular activity, we would like to hear from you. We would then notify you of each full-time opening and ask you to refer individuals to us for consideration. Send your request to:

WBRC FOX6 News/EEO Coordinator

PO Box 6

Birmingham, AL 35201

EOE - M/F/D/V